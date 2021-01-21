CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago attractions plan to reopen following their hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sue the T-Rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum are ready to welcome members back.
The museum will reopen Thursday and Friday for members only after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Chicago Field Museum scientist who died of COVID-19 served as inspiration to many, coworkers say
Thursday and Friday are members-only days and the general public will be allowed inside starting Saturday. Then on Monday and Thursday of next week, Illinois residents will be allowed inside for free.
The Shedd Aquarium will also reopen to members next Wednesday. Members can get tickets to the aquarium beginning at noon Thursday.
RELATED: Shedd Aquarium closes due to COVID-19; officials eye Jan. 2021 reopening
The Art Insitute of Chicago also announced they will be reopening in Februrary.
Two widely popular exhibitions, "Monet and Chicago" and "Bisa Butler: Portraits," will remain open beyond their original closing date. The museum's hours upon reopening Februrary 11 will be 10a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with the first hour of each day reserved for members.
Tickets will be available through the Art Insitute's website beginning next week.
The museum is reminding visitors that all the precautions that were in place before it shut its doors late last year will be enforced. That means visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing and the museum will again allow fewer visitors.
Chicago museums to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Art Institute of Chicago to reopen
THE FIELD MUSEUM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News