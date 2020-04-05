Neighbors applaud first responders during hospital shift change in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are uniting to show their appreciation of those working on the front lines to fight COVID-19 over the weekend.Residents cheered for first responders from the windows of their homes in downtown Chicago Saturday at 7 p.m., when there is a shift change at hospitals."It's just very reflective and it's a little bit of an escape for everyone who's here and doing this all together in unity," said Laarni Livings, who organized the event.Livings said it's a nice way to unite people through the coronavirus crisis. The plan is to make it into a regular event.