Chicago pageant recognizes talents of Chinese American women around world

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce held its 37th annual gala and Miss Friendship Ambassador Pageant on Sunday.

The event brings together the largest gathering of Chinese and American business leaders in Illinois.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Judy Hsu emceed the festivities.

The pageant recognizes the beauty and talent of Chinese American woman around the world.
