Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District will open online registration for its fall programming on Monday.

The Chicago Park District offers hundreds of opportunities to play a variety of sports or engage in swim lessons and activities, as well as culturally enriching classes like woodshop and photography. Fall programs will run Sept. 9 through Dec. 2.

Online registration for fall programs will be broken into zones and take place over two days. Parks located west of California Avenue will begin registration at 9 a.m. Monday while parks located east of California Avenue will start registration at 9 a.m. Tuesday. In-person registration will begin either Saturday, Aug. 10, or Monday, Aug. 12, depending on the park.

Visit the Chicago Park District's website for more information.
