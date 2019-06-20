Community & Events

Chicago Park District trying to break record for world's largest swim lesson Thursday

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of children and their families will take a dive Thursday to help save lives.

Seventy six Chicago Park District locations will take park in an effort to host the world's largest swim lesson. It broke the record last year.

Now it's inviting families out, again, to help bring awareness to the importance of swim lessons and to prevent children from drowning.

Both children and adults are welcome to come and learn to swim for free at any of the 76 locations.

For more information, visit the Chicago Park District's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopsafetyswimmingchicago park district
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in fiery semi crash, explosion on I-94 in Racine Co.
FBI agents raid Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward Office
2 charged in shooting death of Kenosha boy, 5
MIRACLE ON METRA: Man's life saved by stranger on train
2 Illinois National Guard soldiers, semi driver injured in collision
ADORABLE VIDEO: Chunky bulldog insists on using cat flap
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, cloudy, chilly Thursday
Show More
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Cook Co. property tax bills due Aug. 1 posted online ahead of mailing
Fresh food market opens in Austin
Grandmother arrested for buying heroin with grandson, deputies say
VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect
More TOP STORIES News