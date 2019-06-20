CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of children and their families will take a dive Thursday to help save lives.
Seventy six Chicago Park District locations will take park in an effort to host the world's largest swim lesson. It broke the record last year.
Now it's inviting families out, again, to help bring awareness to the importance of swim lessons and to prevent children from drowning.
Both children and adults are welcome to come and learn to swim for free at any of the 76 locations.
For more information, visit the Chicago Park District's website.
Chicago Park District trying to break record for world's largest swim lesson Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News