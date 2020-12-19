South Loop pastor delivers acts of kindness one stop at a time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Loop minister who is delivering acts of kindness across his community is making us Chicago Proud.Pastor Earl Grandberry of True Rock Ministries, 57 E. 16th St., Chicago is blessing those in need one stop at a time."It makes a big difference being a single parent right now, raising children, three boys and one girl, so it is a blessing," said Chicago Public School worker Tyrie Spurlock.Grandberry left behind a lucrative insurance sales career to start True Rock Ministries 38 years ago.With the help of donors and sponsors, he says he's been taking his effort to deliver hope on the road.This year's pandemic led him to his "Put it on the Porch" effort."God just laid it on my heart, you do it, don't wait for somebody else to do it," said Grandberry.The already existing commitment to ease the burden of others went into overdrive the weekend after Thanksgiving.Since then, hundreds of families have benefited.This weekend was no different with another Saturday of giving."We have coats and toys but it depends on if they need toys, there's toys in the bag, there's clothes, they get a turkey and a meal for about three to four kids," said Grandberry.A woman was brought to tears by all the generosity."We want you to know that you are loved and you are cared about," Grandberry told the woman.Widow Latrice Applewhite takes care of her eight children and her granddaughter alone.Thanks to Grandberry, her family will have a full Christmas dinner."I used to work full time but now I work part time," said Applewhite. "But I still got a job, that's what matters."Pastor Grandberry said his Acts of Kindness truck will be going to various neighborhoods around the city until Christmas Eve.