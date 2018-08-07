Chicago pastors gather at Stroger Hospital to pray for peace

A group of Chicago pastors plan to gather at Stroger Hospital on the city's West Side Tuesday to pray for an end to the violence plaguing the city.They want to shed light on the most violence weekend so far this year. Police said 66 people were shot, 12 fatally, since 5 p.m. last Friday.The pastors said they plan to pray for the families of recent victims of gun violence and the staff at Stroger. The hospital saw an unusually high volume of gunshot victims over the weekend.Two more shootings occurred in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood late Monday night.A 40-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk near South Homan Avenue and West Lexington Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.Minutes earlier, police said an 18-year-old man showed up in a car at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was shot near Roosevelt Road and South Lawndale Avenue. The victim was getting into his car when someone he didn't know shot him in the left side and ran away, police said.City leaders weighed in on the surge of gun violence on Monday."What happened this weekend didn't happen in every neighborhood in Chicago and it's unacceptable for it to happen in any neighborhood in Chicago," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said."These shootings are not random. They are fueled by gangs. We know who they are," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.The group of clergy said they are also gathering to express their concern that people were "turned away" from being served at the hospital because of the large number of gunshot victims.A spokesperson for Stroger said doctors treated everyone who needed care, and the hospital limited visitation to immediate family members so the medical teams could offer their full attention to the patients.The group of pastors said the families of gun violence victims are also planning to be in attendance Tuesday morning.