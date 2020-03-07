Community & Events

Chicago pastry chefs celebrate International Women's Day at 'bake sale with purpose'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday, women in the United States and around the world will celebrate International Women's Day.

This weekend, in Chicago, some of the city's top pastry chefs will mark the occasion by participating in the first-ever Flour Power: A Bake Sale with Purpose. Chefs will dish out a signature pastry for guests at the Ivy Room, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Women Unite.

Chef Andrea Cote from RPM Seafood stopped by ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to give a preview of the event.

Flour Power: A Bake Sale with Purpose will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 12 E. Ohio St. in Chicago. Tickets start at $20.

For more information, visit exploretock.com/flourpower/event/97651/flour-power-a-bake-sale-with-purpose.
