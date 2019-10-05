CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Pet Rescue invites you to bring your canine friends out to mingle, on Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Empirical Brewery for the Hops & Hounds fundraiser.
Enjoy delicious craft brews, eat from delicious food trucks (for humans & dogs), and bid on fantastic raffle and silent auction items!
Chicago Pet Rescue is a non-profit, foster home and volunteer-based rescue, dedicated to rescuing stray and abandoned animals.
For more information, visit www.chicagopetrescue.org.
Jenny Dedes and Sue Schultz joined ABC7 to talk about Hops & Hounds.
Name of event: Chicago Pet Rescue's Hops & Hounds Fundraiser
Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Address: Empirical Brewery (1801 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60640)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $15 donation at the door
Chicago Pet Rescue to hold Hops & Hounds Fundraiser
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News