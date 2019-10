Chicago Pet Rescue to hold Hops & Hounds Fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Pet Rescue invites you to bring your canine friends out to mingle, on Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Empirical Brewery for the Hops & Hounds fundraiser.Enjoy delicious craft brews, eat from delicious food trucks (for humans & dogs), and bid on fantastic raffle and silent auction items!Chicago Pet Rescue is a non-profit, foster home and volunteer-based rescue, dedicated to rescuing stray and abandoned animals.For more information, visit www.chicagopetrescue.org Jenny Dedes and Sue Schultz joined ABC7 to talk about