Chicago Pet Rescue to hold Hops & Hounds Fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Pet Rescue invites you to bring your canine friends out to mingle, on Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Empirical Brewery for the Hops & Hounds fundraiser.

Enjoy delicious craft brews, eat from delicious food trucks (for humans & dogs), and bid on fantastic raffle and silent auction items!

Chicago Pet Rescue is a non-profit, foster home and volunteer-based rescue, dedicated to rescuing stray and abandoned animals.

For more information, visit www.chicagopetrescue.org.

Jenny Dedes and Sue Schultz joined ABC7 to talk about Hops & Hounds.

Name of event: Chicago Pet Rescue's Hops & Hounds Fundraiser

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address: Empirical Brewery (1801 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60640)

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $15 donation at the door
