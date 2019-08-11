Community & Events

Chicago Police, Fire square off in charity hockey game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department took to the ice Sunday afternoon.

Members from the two departments took part in a charity hockey game to raise money for the 100 Club of Chicago. The organization helps families of first responders who have died in the line of duty in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

It's the first time the top teams from each department have met on the ice since 2017.

The game happened at Fifth Third Arena at 1801 West Jackson Boulevard on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets were available at the arena for $10. Children under 10 were free.
