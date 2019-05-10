Chicago police head to Washington to honor fallen officers as part of National Police Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 200 Chicago police officers will head to Washington, D.C., Friday morning to support the families of four fallen colleagues.CPD Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary died in the line of duty last year.They will be remembered as of part of National Police Week events in the nation's capital.A police motorcade is scheduled to depart from CPD headquarters at 35th and Michigan and head to Washington to participate in tributes to these heroes.