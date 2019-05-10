Community & Events

Chicago police head to Washington to honor fallen officers as part of National Police Week

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary all died in the line of duty.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 200 Chicago police officers will head to Washington, D.C., Friday morning to support the families of four fallen colleagues.

CPD Commander Paul Bauer and Officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary died in the line of duty last year.

They will be remembered as of part of National Police Week events in the nation's capital.

A police motorcade is scheduled to depart from CPD headquarters at 35th and Michigan and head to Washington to participate in tributes to these heroes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowashington d.c.chicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn abandoned in Humboldt Park alley charged, police say
Parents of slain Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund to appear in court Friday
Suspect ID'd in Kenosha shooting that killed girl, 16, wounded mother
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool with a lake breeze Friday
Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina at invitation of Father Pfleger
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
Family of Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash celebrates his birthday
Show More
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
6 teens charged in 4 pepper spray incidents at Morgan Park High School
EXIT INTERVIEW: Exclusive sit down with just-departed Kim Foxx top staffer
Meet the winner of this free comic book store competition
Wounded warrior gets wheelchair-fitted home
More TOP STORIES News