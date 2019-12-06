chicago proud

Chicago police hold annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual Chicago Police Department holiday tradition continues to make Chicago proud.

Shop with a Cop teams up about 100 kids with a member of CPD to shop for their favorite toys.

The event was put on by CPD's Office of Community Policing in the 19th District. It aims to strengthen bonds between the department and the community.

Despite the buying frenzy, both officers and agree the meaning of the season has nothing really to do with toys.

Thursday night's event was held at a Target in Uptown.
