Community & Events

Chicago police, Mariano's partner for 5th annual 'Stuff the Squad' to help food pantries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 5th annual "Stuff the Squad" food drive was held on Saturday.

Personnel from the police department and Mariano's filled boxes and bags with food.

The boxes of food were then "stuffed" into CPD squad cars and brought to St. Elizabeth Food Pantry in Bronzeville.

"This is going to help tremendously for the people in the community," said Ladell Johnson, Director of St. Elizabeth Food Pantry.

All 13 Mariano's locations participated in the food drive.

"We are making a big impact with the donations, we've raised almost $10,000" between all the stores," said Amanda Muck, Mariano's Director of Strategic Brand Development.

To learn more about St. Elizabeth's Food Pantry, visit: www.chicagofoodbank.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillefood drive
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal car crash in Auburn Gresham
9 injured in semi crash on Kennedy
1 dead, 4 injured in Garfield Park crash
2 wounded in shooting near Marquette Park barbershop
Teens injured on prom night in Ashburn crash
Apartments burglarized in Bronzeville
Celebrating National Corn on the Cob Day with Don Elote
Show More
2 men arrested after climbing Vista Tower in Loop
3 Aurora residents killed in crash near St. Louis
CPD vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers Sunday
Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View
More TOP STORIES News