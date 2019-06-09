Chicago police, Mariano's partner for 5th annual 'Stuff the Squad' to help food pantries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 5th annual "Stuff the Squad" food drive was held on Saturday.
Personnel from the police department and Mariano's filled boxes and bags with food.
The boxes of food were then "stuffed" into CPD squad cars and brought to St. Elizabeth Food Pantry in Bronzeville.
"This is going to help tremendously for the people in the community," said Ladell Johnson, Director of St. Elizabeth Food Pantry.
All 13 Mariano's locations participated in the food drive.
"We are making a big impact with the donations, we've raised almost $10,000" between all the stores," said Amanda Muck, Mariano's Director of Strategic Brand Development.
To learn more about St. Elizabeth's Food Pantry, visit: www.chicagofoodbank.org
