Chicago Pride Fest 2019: Schedule, street closures, performers and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 19th Annual Chicago Pride Fest, a two-day festival held the weekend before the city's Pride Parade, is Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23.The festival features live performances on four stages, food, drink, arts and crafts and merchant vendors, DJs, dancing, drag shows, a pet parade and much more.Pride Fest is held on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace in Boystown on June 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.The festival is all ages and there is a $10 suggested donation for admission.While the festival is open rain or shine, severe weather can delay or cancel performances.No large backpacks. No coolers or outside beverages. Only clear plastic sealed bottled water isHalsted Street between Addison and Grace will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday, June 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 24.Street closures will impact Waveland between Halsted and Broadway, and Bradley Place.No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 8 a.m. Friday, June 21 and 4 a.m. Monday, June 24:- 800-858 West Bradley Place- 744-820 West Waveland Avenue- 732 - 847 West Grace Street- 3600 - 3768 North Halsted StreetThere will also be no access to Halsted Street surface parking lots or garages, including Halsted Flats, from 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 24.The Whole Foods parking lot will be open for customers with access on Waveland during regular operating hours.Vehicles on the street will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.Pride Fest is easily accessible by public transportation, and attendees are encouraged to take CTA to the festival.CTA Red Line stops Addison and Sheridan are a short walk from the festival, as is Belmont, which is served by the Red, Purple and Brown lines.CTA buses 8 Halsted, 22 Clark, 36 Broadway, 77 Belmont, 80 Irving Park, 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express, 151 Sheridan and 152 Addison all serve the area of Pride Fest.1 PM: Drag Show2:30 PM: Pabilo Vittar3:15 PM: Drag Show5:30 PM: Jaimie Wilson6 PM: Inaya Day7 PM: Drag Show8:15 PM: Ultra Nate9 PM: Alex Newell12 PM: Chicago Gay Men's Chorus1:15 PM: The Txlips Band2:45 PM: Hello Weekend4:45 PM: The Jersey Girls6:30 PM: Catfight8:30 PM: Too White Crew12 PM: All The Way Kay1:30 PM: Rae Chardonnay3 PM: Bryan Smith5 PM: Kirk6 PM: X-tasy7 PM: Miss DJ Meg8:30 PM: Metro12 PM: Miss Foozie's Pet Parade Start1 PM: Drag Show2:30 PM: Betty Who3:15 PM: Drag Show4:50 PM: Emergency Tiara5:10 PM: Morgan McMichaels5:30 PM: Adam Barta6 PM: Out at Wrigley Singing Contest7 PM: Drag Show8 PM: Leland9 PM: Leann Rimes12 PM: Chicago Spirit Brigade1 PM: Miss Foozie's Pet Parade Awards1:45 PM: Don't Speak4 PM: Boy Band Review6 PM: Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press8:15 PM: Sixteen Candles12 PM: Howdy Doin2 PM: Ian Osborn3 PM: Cindel5 PM: DJ Scheiny6:30 PM Viad8 PM: Avi SicFor more information on Pride Fest including vendors, sponsors, stage maps, performer bios and more, visit northalsted.com/pridefest/