Chicago Pride Fest 2019: Schedule, street closures, performers and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 19th Annual Chicago Pride Fest, a two-day festival held the weekend before the city's Pride Parade, is Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23.
The festival features live performances on four stages, food, drink, arts and crafts and merchant vendors, DJs, dancing, drag shows, a pet parade and much more.
LOCATION, HOURS, ADMISSION
Pride Fest is held on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace in Boystown on June 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The festival is all ages and there is a $10 suggested donation for admission.
While the festival is open rain or shine, severe weather can delay or cancel performances.
SECURITY RESTRICTIONS
No large backpacks. No coolers or outside beverages. Only clear plastic sealed bottled water is
STREET CLOSURES
Halsted Street between Addison and Grace will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday, June 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 24.
Street closures will impact Waveland between Halsted and Broadway, and Bradley Place.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 8 a.m. Friday, June 21 and 4 a.m. Monday, June 24:
- 800-858 West Bradley Place
- 744-820 West Waveland Avenue
- 732 - 847 West Grace Street
- 3600 - 3768 North Halsted Street
There will also be no access to Halsted Street surface parking lots or garages, including Halsted Flats, from 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 24.
The Whole Foods parking lot will be open for customers with access on Waveland during regular operating hours.
Vehicles on the street will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
HOW TO GET THERE
Pride Fest is easily accessible by public transportation, and attendees are encouraged to take CTA to the festival.
CTA Red Line stops Addison and Sheridan are a short walk from the festival, as is Belmont, which is served by the Red, Purple and Brown lines.
CTA buses 8 Halsted, 22 Clark, 36 Broadway, 77 Belmont, 80 Irving Park, 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express, 151 Sheridan and 152 Addison all serve the area of Pride Fest.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday, June 22
Papa John's North Stage (Halsted & Grace)
1 PM: Drag Show
2:30 PM: Pabilo Vittar
3:15 PM: Drag Show
5:30 PM: Jaimie Wilson
6 PM: Inaya Day
7 PM: Drag Show
8:15 PM: Ultra Nate
9 PM: Alex Newell
Nissan Partners of Progress Stage (Halsted & Addison)
12 PM: Chicago Gay Men's Chorus
1:15 PM: The Txlips Band
2:45 PM: Hello Weekend
4:45 PM: The Jersey Girls
6:30 PM: Catfight
8:30 PM: Too White Crew
Bud Light Waveland Stage (Halsted & Waveland)
12 PM: All The Way Kay
1:30 PM: Rae Chardonnay
3 PM: Bryan Smith
5 PM: Kirk
6 PM: X-tasy
7 PM: Miss DJ Meg
8:30 PM: Metro
Sunday, June 23
Papa John's North Stage (Halsted & Grace)
12 PM: Miss Foozie's Pet Parade Start
1 PM: Drag Show
2:30 PM: Betty Who
3:15 PM: Drag Show
4:50 PM: Emergency Tiara
5:10 PM: Morgan McMichaels
5:30 PM: Adam Barta
6 PM: Out at Wrigley Singing Contest
7 PM: Drag Show
8 PM: Leland
9 PM: Leann Rimes
Nissan Partners of Progress Stage (Halsted & Addison)
12 PM: Chicago Spirit Brigade
1 PM: Miss Foozie's Pet Parade Awards
1:45 PM: Don't Speak
4 PM: Boy Band Review
6 PM: Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press
8:15 PM: Sixteen Candles
Bud Light Waveland Stage (Halsted & Waveland)
12 PM: Howdy Doin
2 PM: Ian Osborn
3 PM: Cindel
5 PM: DJ Scheiny
6:30 PM Viad
8 PM: Avi Sic
For more information on Pride Fest including vendors, sponsors, stage maps, performer bios and more, visit northalsted.com/pridefest/
PRIDE
