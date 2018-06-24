COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago Pride Parade on North Side celebrates equality

EMBED </>More Videos

The 49th Annual Pride Parade was held on Sunday on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of people gathered Sunday on the Chicago's North Side for the 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade.

The parade featured 150 floats, decorated vehicles, performance groups, and more all celebrating the LGBTQ Community. This year's theme was "Remember the Past, Create the Future."
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of Chicago's Pride Parade over the last 49 years.


"That's really what it's all about is making sure that people can do that kind of a thing, really enjoy themselves to their fullest, at their best, and that's what we're all about. That's what we're here to do," said Matt McDougal.



There was a large security presence and large crowd watching. Many people came early and staked out a spot. Streets were blocked and parking was restricted around the route.

EMBED More News Videos

Nico Osteria and Big Gay Ice Cream teamed up to offer special Pride-themed desserts that raise money for Howard Brown Health.



It kicked off at noon at the intersection of Broadway and Montrose Avenue. The parade route went south on Broadway, then south on Halsted Street, then east on Belmont Avenue and south Broadway and finally east on Diversey Avenue to Cannon Drive.
EMBED More News Videos

This Chicago hot dog stand is creating a buzz with its creative Pride slogan.



Local businesses enjoyed the busy day.

"Be safe and smart and have fun. You know, Pride is, especially lately, has been such a great example of the gay and straight communities coming together to celebrate something and we just ask that people stay hydrated and be smart and safe and know their limits with having some drinks and just try to have a good time," said Hayley Holder of Replay Bar.

Watch highlights of the Pride Parade from 11:30 a.m. Sunday to 12:30 a.m. Monday on ABC7.

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th Annual Pride Parade was held on Sunday on Chicago's North Side.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of thousands of people will show their Pride Sunday on Chicago's North Side.

PRIDE PARADE VIEWING PARTIES
EMBED More News Videos

It's one of Chicago's most highly-anticipated events of the year.



The celebration for the Pride Parade takes over the city's Boystown neighborhood. Mark Liberson, who owns Hydrate Nightclub on Halsted Street, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about their Pride Parade viewing parties.

Event: Pride Parade Viewing Parties
Date: Sunday, June 24
Hours: 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Address: Hydrate, 3458 N. Halsted, Elixir 3452 N. Halsted, Replay 3439 N. Halsted
Admission: Free
Ages: 21+
Link: http://www.hydratechicago.com/event/pride_parade_sunday
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspride paradelgbtqparadeUptownLakeviewLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News