Chicago Pride Parade on North Side celebrates equality

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of people gathered Sunday on the Chicago's North Side for the 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade.
The parade featured 150 floats, decorated vehicles, performance groups, and more all celebrating the LGBTQ Community. This year's theme was "Remember the Past, Create the Future."
"That's really what it's all about is making sure that people can do that kind of a thing, really enjoy themselves to their fullest, at their best, and that's what we're all about. That's what we're here to do," said Matt McDougal.
There was a large security presence and large crowd watching. Many people came early and staked out a spot. Streets were blocked and parking was restricted around the route.
It kicked off at noon at the intersection of Broadway and Montrose Avenue. The parade route went south on Broadway, then south on Halsted Street, then east on Belmont Avenue and south Broadway and finally east on Diversey Avenue to Cannon Drive.
Local businesses enjoyed the busy day.
"Be safe and smart and have fun. You know, Pride is, especially lately, has been such a great example of the gay and straight communities coming together to celebrate something and we just ask that people stay hydrated and be smart and safe and know their limits with having some drinks and just try to have a good time," said Hayley Holder of Replay Bar.
