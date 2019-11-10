Chicago Proud: Hunger Resource Network helps fight hunger through Community Outreach Day

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Hunger Resource Network is making Chicago Proud for its mission to alleviate hunger by making connections between those who have surplus food and those who need it.
Every year, HRN hosts a Community Outreach Day to help those in need.
The President and Founder of Hunger Resource Network, Dan Jariabka joined ABC7 to talk about this year's event.
Name of event: Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
Date: Saturday, November 16, 2019
Hours: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Address: Sunset Foods 1127 Church Street, Northbrook, Ill. 60062
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
For more information, visit hungerresourcenetwork.org.
