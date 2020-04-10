coronavirus chicago

Chicago skyline lit up blue for frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several buildings across Chicago turned blue in support of the workers on the frontline fighting COVID-19.

Chicago joined many other cities across the city in lighting the skyline blue Thursday evening.

Soldier Field joined many other iconic buildings in Chicago lighting their facade blue.

Hundreds of buildings in New York, Texas, and Los Angeles were light blue in solidarity.

