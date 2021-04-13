coronavirus chicago

COVID-19 Chicago: Hispanic social service group launches bilingual COVID vaccine information website

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago social service group launches bilingual COVID vaccine website

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the largest Hispanic social service groups in the Chicago area has launched a bilingual COVID vaccine information website.

Casa Central's resource page has information about getting appointments, online learning and virtual events.

Latinos currently comprise 21.2% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, second only to whites at 55.6%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on March 31, Casa Central said. Latinos are vaccinated for COVID-19 at far lower rates than other groups, as well, the organization said.

"As the pandemic unfolded, we at Casa Central anticipated the dramatic impact this crisis would have on the most vulnerable communities, especially the Latino community who make up a large share of our nation's essential workforce," Casa Central President and CEO Martin R. Castro said. "Today, we see another reality. The coronavirus pandemic has accentuated the already existing deep-seated inequities in health care for communities of color and amplified social and economic factors that contribute to poor health outcomes."

Visit casacentral.org/getvaccinated for more information.
