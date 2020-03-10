Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing to go on despite COVID-19 concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6000102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to a survey by WalletHub, Chicago ranks #1 in the country for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From Ireland to Boston, the novel coronavirus has shut down St. Patrick's Day parades. But as of Tuesday, Chicago's two big parades are still scheduled to take place this weekend.The South Side Irish Parade brings tens of thousands of people wearing green to the Beverly neighborhood every year. It provides a huge boost to the local economy. And for many, like committee member Kevin Coakley, it's a tradition they intend to continue this weekend despite fears of COVID-19."It's a part of the year on the South side that is like a family reunion and we plan on continuing it," he said.The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is also continuing, and they plan to once again due the Chicago River green. While officials in other cities and countries have cancelled St. Patrick's Day festivities, Chicago parade organizers say they are taking precautions."We are moving forward with plans to provide hand sanitizer in each port-a-potty and additional hand washing stations along the route. Signage to include what we have posted on website, cautioning people about the COVID 19," parade organizers said in a statement.That's good news for Irish bars and restaurants like O'Neil's on Wells. They open at 8 a.m. Saturday and expect be packed all day."It's a big event. We have a long history here," said Joe O'Neil, owner of O'Neils. "It's our biggest day of the year, people come back year after year."O'Neil says like most businesses the bar is also taking precautions, doing extra cleaning and providing hand sanitizer. On the South Side, every port-a-potty along the parade route will also have hand sanitizer."We're excited," Coakley added. "Let common sense prevail. If you don't feel well, you shouldn't come out. If you don't feel sick, you should come out and enjoy the parade."With several days still to go, nothing is final. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday he is still talking to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot every day. They may have an announcement on a final decision as soon as Wednesday.