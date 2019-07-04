4th of July 2019: Chicago suburbs celebrate with parades, food, fun

FULL LIST: 4th of July Fireworks in Chicago, suburbs
West suburban Aurora is celebrating America's independence with its 4th of July parade. Dozens of floats, marching bands, and entertainment help celebrate this year's parade theme: "Aurora Strong."
This year's celebration stepped off at 10 a.m. near Benton and River and was led by the parade's grand marshals, Aurora's 911 operators. The "headset heroes of public safety" are among the courageous first responders being acknowledged this year for the parade's theme.
"We're together a stronger community because of the trials and tribulations we've gone through and today we celebrate not just Aurora, but the independence of our nation," Aurora mayor Richard Irvin said.
The celebrations won't end there - Aurora will also host a fireworks display at RiverEdge Park at 9:30 p.m.
WATCH: Tips for cooking the perfect ribs at home
Ribfest is kicking off its second day of barbecue and live music on Thursday. Headliners on Thursday include KC and the Sunshine Band, Flo Rida and a fireworks display, with Brantley Gilbert on Friday and Bad Company on Saturday.
Gates open at noon daily at Knoch Park. The theme for this year's festival is "Last Nights at Knoch" since the festival is moving to Romeoville next year.
Over the past 31 years, the festival has raised $17.5 million for charities for children of child abuse and domestic violence.
Admission is $5 and concert tickets start at $30. For more information, visit ribfest.net.
ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Naperville Ribfest.