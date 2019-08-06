Chicago suburbs hosting National Night Out events

The annual event is an effort to reduce violence by building stronger relationships between police officers and the communities they serve.
Dozens of events are planned Tuesday night in several Chicago neighborhoods and in the suburbs.
In Chicago events will take place at:
- Washington Park, 5101 South St. Lawrence Avenue, from 2-7:30 p.m.,
- Hamilton Park, 513 West 72nd Street, from 3-7 p.m.
- 10th CPD District, 3315 West Ogden Avenue, 5-8 p.m.
- Kells Park, 3201 West Chicago Avenue, 5 p.m.,
- United Center Parking Lot C, 5-8 p.m.
- Holstein Park, 2200 North Oakley Avenue, 5-8 p.m.
- Moore Park, 5055 West Adams Street, 5-8 p.m.
- 24th CPD District, 6464 North Clark Street, 6-8 p.m.
Aurora will hold events throughout each of its 10 wards. For a list of locations, click here.
The Rolling Meadows Park District, 3705 Pheasant Drive, will host a National Night Out event from 5-9:30 p.m. The event will feature skydivers, stilt walking and the Chicago Bears mascot Staley.
The Romeoville Police Station, 1050 West Romeo Road, will host a superhero-themed event from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Festivities in Orland Park will begin at 12 p.m. with a free lunch for seniors at the Orland Park Civics Center, 14750 South Ravinia Avenue, The Night Out festivities at the Village Center, 14700 South Ravinia Avenue, then run from 5-9 p.m.