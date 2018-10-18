COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago Survivors nonprofit hosts Harvesting Hope benefit

The nonprofit group Chicago Survivors, which provides services to the families of homicide victims, held their annual Harvesting Hope benefit Thursday night.

The benefit celebrated the organization's work while also raising money to support the services they provide to the community.

Thresholds, an organization that provides support to people with mental illness and substance use disorders in Illinois, and former Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy were honored with 2018 Survivor Advocate Awards.
