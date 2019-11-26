Community & Events

Chicago to celebrate Turkey Day with 86th annual Thanksgiving Day parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands are expected to descend on downtown Chicago Thursday morning to watch the 86th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

The parade's executive producer, Phil Purevich, stopped by ABC7 Tuesday to share some details about the event.

The parade was created in 1934 as a Christmas parade to help lift the spirits of residents suffering through the Great Depression and to bring shoppers back to State Street, Purevich said.

The free, family-friendly event will step off at 8 a.m. Thursday from State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive and feature Grand Marshals, and actors, Chris Sullivan and Miguel Cervantes and hundreds of talented performers, according to a news release from parade organizers.
It will then proceed north on State Street to Randolph Street, ending at 11 a.m.

Parade highlights include mascot Teddy Turkey and Santa Claus himself, plus 90 diverse groups, including Teatro ZinZanni, Chicago's Marist High School Marching Band, Christopher Newport University Marching Band, Ray of Hope Riders, Harlem Globetrotters, Chicago Chinese Performing Arts Ensemble, Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago, Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, and more, the release said.

Attendees can also look forward to Bugs Bunny, Fred Flintsone and Yogi Bear balloons, Purevich said.

Visit ChicagoThanksgivingParade.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopparadethanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder to appear in court Tuesday
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Lightfoot's 2020 budget proposal approved despite push back from aldermen
Judge orders police turn over evidence to family of teen injured in Chicago shootout
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
Police crack down on accessible parking misuse
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Show More
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Tips for avoiding a call to the plumber on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News