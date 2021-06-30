Community & Events

Chicago to unveil Ida B Wells monument in Bronzeville

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago to unveil scultpure honoring Ida B Wells

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will unveil a monument to honor civil rights icon Ida B. Wells Wednesday.

The sculpture is called "Light of Truth" and was created by Richard Hunt. The sculpture will be the first-ever to honor a Black woman in Chicago.


Wells was born into slavery. She became a prominent activist against segregation and lynching and she was one of the founders of the NAACP.

The monument is located at the former Ida B. Wells Housing Project in Bronzeville.


The sculpture was commissioned by the Ida B. Wells Commemorative Committee, which raised $300,000 for the project.

The monument will be unveiled at a ceremony with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in attendance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillesculpturerace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Violent Blue Island carjacking caught on camera
1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55
Morris evacuation into 2nd day, as paper mill fire spews toxic smoke
Lombard man's family begs Biden to rescue him from Taliban
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Lori Vallow, accused in kids' deaths, faces charges for ex's killing
Show More
Aldermen demand special hearing on violence in Chicago before July 4
Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning
Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
Bulletin warns of extremist violence as COVID restrictions lift
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
More TOP STORIES News