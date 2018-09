Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity

Free concerts have been taking place at Millennium Park all summer long, but Chicago United is bringing a special event to the park Wednesday.Chicago Unites will be a free concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in support of Chicago's diversity and celebration of Chicago United's 50th anniversary. Chicago Sinfonietta Student Ensembles with Excellence and Fiversity, the Chicago Mariachi Project, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, Merit Music School and People's Music School will all perform.At the end of the show, the audience and performers will sing John Lennon's "Imagine" together.A "Check Your Blind Spots" bus will also be on hand before the show to teach audience members about unconscious bias.For more information about Chicago Unites, visit www.chicago-united.org Chicago Unites Concert3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Check Your Blind Spots Bus4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Musical performances6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Chicago Sinfonietta concertMillennium Pritzker Pavilion