Chicago Unites concert

On Wednesday, September 5, Chicago United will partner with the Chicago Sinfonietta to create Chicago Unites, a free public concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The concert, part of Chicago United's 50th anniversary and the Sinfonietta's 30th anniversary celebrations, will be a concert for inclusion in Chicago and will bring together business leaders, as well as residents from throughout Chicagoland, for a musical celebration of the city's diverse people and diverse business community.The concert program will focus on the mix of cultures in Chicago with a message of inclusiveness and unity, featuring music from many different cultural influences, from Fanfare for the Common Man by American composer Aaron Copland to Huapango de Moncayo, the unofficial national anthem of Mexico, and Festive Overture by African American Composer William Grant Still.The concert will culminate in the audience joining together to sing John Lennon's classic "Imagine," featuring the Sinfonietta, Musicality and Waubonsie Choir.Wednesday, September 5, 20184:00p.m. - 6:00 p.m: Unity VillagePerformances by the Chicago Sinfonietta Student Ensembles with Excellence and Diversity, Chicago Mariachi Project, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, Merit Music School, and People's Music School will take place as well as an interactive crowd art project by SkyArt and other hands-on arts and music experiences for the whole family.6:30p.m - 9:00p.m.: Concert with the Chicago Sinfonietta, Musicality and Waubonsie ChoirPritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, Chicago