The sounds of classical music will fill Millennium Park Wednesday night for the free Chicago Unites concert.Chicago United partnered with the Chicago Sinfonietta for a concert aimed at bringing people together. Chicago Sinfonietta CEO Jim Hirsh shared a preview with ABC7 News at 11.The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Pritzker Pavilion. ABC7 Anchor Cheryl Burton will emcee the event. Admission is free.