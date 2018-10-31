PRESS RELEASE --The Chicago Urban League's 57th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at the Hilton Chicago.
The event is the organization's largest yearly fundraiser. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will be the headline entertainment along with National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial serving as keynote speaker. Hosted by famed Chicago Comedian Damon Williams for a seventh year in a row, the Golden Fellowship Dinner draws more than 1,500 of the city's corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy and elected officials.
This year's theme, #CurrentSituation: Our Race to Equity, emphasizes the long-running economic and social disparities faced by Black communities in Chicago, as well as the League's progress and ongoing efforts toward achieving equity for African Americans in several realms, including employment, housing and education.
For more information, visit: https://www.thechicagourbanleague.org/
ABC7 is a media sponsor for the event.