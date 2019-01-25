CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago World War II veteran receives France's highest honor

EMBED </>More Videos

A World War II veteran received France's highest distinction- the French Legion of Honor Medal. His award is making Chicago Proud.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A World War II veteran received France's highest distinction- the French Legion of Honor Medal. His award is making Chicago Proud.

Benjamino Marraccini grew up in Bridgeport, joined the army, and was part of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. He is a first generation American, and his parents came to Chicago from Sicily in 1921.

With his hand firmly on his heart, Chicagoan Benjamino Marraccini was honored Friday.

"We are honoring a hero," Guillaume Lacroix, Consul General of France.

He is an American hero who stormed Normandy Beach on D-Day, eventually liberating France.

The French consul general pinned the soldier with France's Legion of Honor Medal.

"It's a great honor to receive something like this from a great country," said Marraccini.

"Without him, the French flag would not be flying today. My parents and grandparents would have lived in tyranny. He saved us and changed everything forever in my country," said Lacroix.

The honor happened in front of young eyes at Lycée Francais de Chicago- The French International School. It was a lesson from one generation to the next.

"I think they can learn there is a lot of loyalty, a lot of dedication, love for your country. The two generations, the two countries can still get along and everyone can possibly learn from all that," said Joseph Tito, Marraccini's nephew.

"The fact that all of our generations can be brought together and honor this man who served our country is very emotional," said Maeva Saint-Omer.

He took pictures, signed autographs, and it happened to be his birthday. He is 97 years old.

"I feel pretty good. For my age, I think I'm pretty good," said Marraccini.

After the awards ceremony it was time to dance and really celebrate.

Happy birthday, Benjamino Marraccini.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago proudWorld War IIveteranChicagoRavenswood
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
Rolling Meadows gymnast with Down syndrome competes in first meet
Barrington HS boys wrestling honors team manager with special needs
'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Social Chicago: What's been trending in the city on Twitter?
3 community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend
Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
HS raises money to help student who severed spinal cord doing flip
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow makes slick surfaces
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Furloughed workers relieved government shutdown agreement reached, ready to get paid again
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Chicago mayoral forum focuses on fundraising
Show More
Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract: police
Reward offered in cold case double murder in Schiller Park
Pint-sized pups compete ahead of major sled dog race
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
More News