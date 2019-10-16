Chicago Zoological Society gives out honors for conservation efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Zoological Society honored people and organizations Tuesday night for their conservation efforts.The Disney Conservation Fund and Wildlife Conservation Network received the Edith Rockefeller McCormick Partnership Award, Barbara Levy Kipper received the Corwith Hamill Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award, and Dr. Colleen Begg, co-founder and managing director of the Niassa Lion Project, received the George B. Rabb Conservation Medal.Disney is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.