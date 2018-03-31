COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicagoans celebrate Easter amid cold weather

It may be spring, but it feels like fall. Forecasters say that this may be the coldest Easter in Chicago in 43 years. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It may be spring, but it feels like fall. Forecasters say that this may be the coldest Easter in Chicago in 43 years.

Cold, blustery weather didn't stop the fun as Chicagoans enjoyed festivities that come with a holiday weekend. Dozens of families and children turned out for the 10th annual South Loop Easter egg hunt.

"Even with winter, with rain today, with wind and rain, there are still going to be 1,500 plus people here today," said Tina Feldstein, president of the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance.

"I got to collect a lot of eggs," said 7-year-old egg hunter Amelia Swoop.

At this year's Easter Egg-stravaganza at Lincoln Park Zoo, Mary Calkins and her 3-year-old daughter Elise just tried to stay dry.

"It rained the whole drive in, but then we stopped for breakfast," she said. "We're happily we had a dry egg hunt."

At the Easter egg hunt and Easter basket giveaway in Washington Park, Michael Ibarrando thinks the weather may have had some divine intervention.

"I was kind of let down this morning when I saw it was raining, but thankfully God just stopped it for the kids and they're having a good time," he said.
