Chicagoans share free Thanksgiving meals

It's been a day to share dinner with friends and family members and for those who don't have a place to go, there are volunteers to help make the day bright.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Each of us has our own reason to give thanks. For Jeanette Wills, it's a warm meal.

"Mom is grateful to have my children, despite the situation and to eat good food," said the mother of four.

The situation is homelessness for Willis and her four young children.

"I've been jumping from place to place depending on people that aren't really there for me, so right now I'm at the shelter," she said.

But today Wills doesn't need to worry about feeding her family, thanks to a free Thanksgiving dinner plus leftovers for 500 at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., has been serving these holiday meals for 50 years as of today.

"We've helped a number of homeless veterans and homeless families," said volunteer Sheila Wesonga.

Beyond the dozens of meals being served at Rainbow PUSH, several hundred more are going out into the communities.

Boxes packed and delivered to tent villages. Levy Restaurants and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve another 2,700 meals.

At a Catholic Charities lunch hosted by Cardinal Blasé Cupich, 300 more enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner.

Whether it's the family we spend the day with or the generosity of strangers, today hopefully everyone can find some reason to give thanks. Perhaps none is more heartwarming than a mother's peace of mind.

"As long as they're full and happy that's all that matters. That's what makes me the most grateful," said Willis

The Salvation Army will also be serving meals through its Mobile Outreach Unit. For more information, click here.
Related Topics:
community-eventshomelesscharityfree foodthanksgivingholiday
