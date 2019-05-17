Community & Events

Chicago's centenarians celebrate living 100 years

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You could have been a special guest at this party on the South Side, but there is one requirement, you must be at least 100 years old to get the red carpet treatment.

"I'll be 103 in September, God willing," said Thelma Maryann Lloyd, one of the party-goers who enjoyed lunch, dancing and entertainment at the special gathering.

"Doing what you're supposed to do," Lloyd said when asked what's the secret to living so long, "eat right, treat people right, and keeping your mind and your body active."

Community activist Andrew Holmes held the Centenarian Celebration as a way to honor the elderly, especially those who have hit the century mark. He has held the 100-plus party for six years, and Friday 17 centenarians attended the event at the Salvation Army in Englewood, including one man who will soon be 112 years old.

Along with the special guests, several young people also attended the event, giving the younger generation a chance to learn from the older one.

"We're just letting them show others how to live," Holmes said. "We have a trillion billion dollars worth of knowledge, nothing but knowledge."

And the guests did feel special. "I'm great. I feel like a celebrity," Lloyd said.

"What we're doing is celebrating life," Holmes added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoenglewoodelderlycommunity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Rahm Emanuel leaves City Hall on last day as Chicago mayor
Chicago Weather Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Maywood injures 2
Hungy Hound: Chicago deep-pan pizza at Lefty's
Report says Ohio State doc abused 177, officials were aware
Fight for Chicago's 5th Ward continues
Show More
35 arrested in Detroit human trafficking sting
Judge won't kick decision in Smollett case to another judge
Fox River bridge construction stalled over 2 years
House approves sweeping Equality Act to expand gay rights
Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot presented transition team report
More TOP STORIES News