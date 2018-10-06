Hundreds participated in the 107th Double Ten parade in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.Double Ten Day is celebrated yearly on October 10. It's the anniversary of the Wuchang Upraising, a revolt that ultimately led to the end of the Qing Dynasty, and the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in 1911.Festivities began with a Chinese cultural performance, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.The parade kicked off at Wentworth Avenue from 24th to 22nd Street.The events are organized by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Chicago and the Double Ten Celebration Organizing Committee.