Community & Events

Chiditarod brings organized chaos to Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The streets of Chicago's Fulton Market were filled with costumed people and shopping carts Saturday as the annual Chiditarod got underway.

The shopping cart race generated organized chaos while also raising money for charity.

The event, which is considered one of the world's largest mobile food drives, benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Chiditarod Foundation.

For more information, visit the food drive's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfulton river districtchicagocharityfood driveevents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man killed at Barrington Hills house party
Girls find gun in washroom at Old Town school
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Funeral held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty
2 charged in shooting of 7-year-old girl in Brighton Park: CPD
Show More
Trump's supporters hold rally in Homer Glen
3-year-old girl, woman struck by vehicle in Humboldt Park: CPD
Daylight saving time 2020: The clocks that never sleep
Man stabbed during fight on Near North Side
Detainees vote at Cook County Jail for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News