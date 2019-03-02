COMMUNITY & EVENTS

CHIditraod rolls off, raising thousands of pounds of food

EMBED </>More Videos

The 14th CHIditarod, Chicago's annual rambunctious, costumed shopping cart race rolled off Saturday.

The 14th CHIditarod, Chicago's annual rambunctious, costumed shopping cart race rolled off Saturday.

The course took off from 1550 W. Fulton Market in the West Town neighborhood.

Part competition, part carnival, the CHIditarod is considered the city's largest single day food drive.

This year, more than 100 colorful teams raced decorated shopping carts for a good cause.

Each cart consists of a team of five and contributes at least 69 pounds of food to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, with prizes awarded for the largest food and monetary contributions, as well as the most creative carts.

The CHIditarod is a volunteer driven organization that has raised more than 200,000 pounds of food for Chicago's hungry and more than $190,000 for local nonprofits fighting hunger in the Chicago area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfood drivecarnival
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fundraiser held in honor of fallen CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Park Forest police ask public for letters supporting injured officer
Mercy Home to make this month a 'March for Kids'
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Girl escapes would-be kidnappers on way to school; suspects at large
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold returns Sunday, lingers into next week
2 women missing from Gary since Monday
Michigan man charged with running illegal dentist's office in basement
Man, 32, killed by punches to the head in Humboldt Park
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Emanuel Gallegos to be laid to rest Saturday
Show More
VIDEO: Alleged DUI crash into restaurant
Toddler greets garbage man with cookies every week
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
Study: Illinois' legal marijuana demand would outpace supply
VIDEO: Man tased in confrontation with California police before his death
More News