The annual Operation North Pole holiday train arrived at the Des Plaines Metra station Saturday morning.Since 2011, the magical Christmas train has been giving Chicago-area children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, a fun-filled ride to Crystal Lake and back.More than 75 families participated this year.The event also marks the official unveiling of the holiday themed train wrap.This year, the cars and locomotive were trimmed in red and green and featured photos of the volunteers and past participants.