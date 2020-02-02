Chicago's Chinatown Lunar New Year parade will continue despite coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite fears of the coronavirus, the annual Lunar New Year parade in Chicago's Chinatown will proceed as scheduled.
There was a concern organizers would cancel the event.
Starting Sunday, all flights from China to the U.S. will be rerouted through seven major airports. O'Hare is one of the handful of airports where passengers will be screened.
Those returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
The U.S. confirmed its first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus when an infected woman passed it on to her husband in Chicago.
However, Chicago's health department said the virus's risk to the public remains low.
The annual parade steps off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.
The procession will head north up Wentworth to Cermak Road, and feature marching bands, colorful floats, traditional lion dances.
Next year, Chinese New Year falls on February 12, 2021, with the parade being held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 (Year of the Ox, 4719).
