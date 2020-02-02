Community & Events

Chicago's Chinatown Lunar New Year parade will continue despite coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite fears of the coronavirus, the annual Lunar New Year parade in Chicago's Chinatown will proceed as scheduled.

There was a concern organizers would cancel the event.

Starting Sunday, all flights from China to the U.S. will be rerouted through seven major airports. O'Hare is one of the handful of airports where passengers will be screened.

RELATED: O'Hare among 7 US airports handling health screenings for all flights from China starting Sunday; 8th case confirmed

Those returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The U.S. confirmed its first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus when an infected woman passed it on to her husband in Chicago.

However, Chicago's health department said the virus's risk to the public remains low.

RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

The annual parade steps off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.

The procession will head north up Wentworth to Cermak Road, and feature marching bands, colorful floats, traditional lion dances.

Next year, Chinese New Year falls on February 12, 2021, with the parade being held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 (Year of the Ox, 4719).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagochinatownhealthparadechinatownsocietyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: CFD
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Show More
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
Video shows jail fight between Parkland shooter, deputy
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
More TOP STORIES News