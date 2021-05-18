Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Chicago's Chinese American Museum to host 'Proud to be Asian' event

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese American Museum hosting 'Proud to be Asian' event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Eyewitness News is featuring the Chinese American Museum of Chicago this Asian Pacific American Heritage month.

The Chinatown neighborhood museum uses culture and exhibitions to preserve the past, present and future of Chinese Americans living in the Midwest.

The museum, located at 238 W. 23rd Street in Chicago has two permanent exhibits called "Great Wall to Great Lakes" and "My Chinatown Stories From Within."

Also on display is the Era of Opulence: Chinese Fine Dining which runs through September.

According to the museum's executive director Ben Lau, the exhibit on Chinese dining history highlights the struggle and success of Chinese immigrants in the United States.

On Saturday, the museum it will host the "Proud to be Asian" event in Chinatown Square at 2154 S. Archer, Chicago.

The annual event celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage month with cultural activities and free health services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagochinatownmuseumschinatownmuseum exhibitasian americanchinese foodchinaasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
Peggy Li supports AAPI community with handmade necklaces
Our Chicago: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
The story behind the stories about hate crimes against Asian Americans
Asian entrepreneurship in America
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park
After Pritzker mask update, more guidance expected from Chicago
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returning to IL for hometown celebration
IL reports 1,495 COVID cases, 21 deaths
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with Ind. to yellow tier
Show More
1st major post-COVID Chicago Pre-Broadway show announced
Navy Pier planning to fully reopen by Memorial Day Weekend
Bolingbrook coyote nips at woman, dog
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash ID'd
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
More TOP STORIES News