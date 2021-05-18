CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Eyewitness News is featuring the Chinese American Museum of Chicago this Asian Pacific American Heritage month.
The Chinatown neighborhood museum uses culture and exhibitions to preserve the past, present and future of Chinese Americans living in the Midwest.
The museum, located at 238 W. 23rd Street in Chicago has two permanent exhibits called "Great Wall to Great Lakes" and "My Chinatown Stories From Within."
Also on display is the Era of Opulence: Chinese Fine Dining which runs through September.
According to the museum's executive director Ben Lau, the exhibit on Chinese dining history highlights the struggle and success of Chinese immigrants in the United States.
On Saturday, the museum it will host the "Proud to be Asian" event in Chinatown Square at 2154 S. Archer, Chicago.
The annual event celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage month with cultural activities and free health services.
Chicago's Chinese American Museum to host 'Proud to be Asian' event
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More