Chinese New Year: Celebrate the Year of the Pig at Navy Pier

Chinese New Year celebrations are well underway in Chicago. This weekend, the Year of the Pig will be ushered in at Navy Pier with music, dance and lots and lots of food.

Payal Patel from Navy Pier joined ABC 7 News at 11 to talk about Saturday's family-friendly event, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Aon Grand Ballroom.


It's part of Global Connections, a series of free events that celebrate Chicago's diversity and culture. Patel also shared other events planned for this year that are part of the series.
