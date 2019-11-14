museum of science and industry

Christmas Around the World Holiday of Lights exhibit at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 77th annual Christmas Around the World Holiday Lights exhibit is now up at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Dozens of Christmas trees from around the world are on display and Thursday the Grand Tree in the museum's rotunda was lite up with more than 30,000 festive lights.

Surrounding the Great tree are more than 50 decorated trees and displays representing cultures and traditions from all over the world, including the Chinese New Year, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Ramadan and Hanukkah.

"In addition to the beautiful display there will be special events on weekends, like performances and interactive activities," said Anne Rashford with MSI.

The lighting display will be up for everyone to enjoy until January 5.
