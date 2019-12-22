Some Chicago families get early holiday gifts as part of annual Christmas in the Wards event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago families are unwrapping early Christmas gifts, thanks in part to their elected officials.Leaders including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton served as honorary elves for the annual holiday event, Christmas in the Wards.On Saturday, they delivered gifts to families, including the Franklin-West family who lost a relative last month.A 13-year-old was hit by a car in the South Shore neighborhood."It don't take away the pain, but it just, it helps a lot and I like to see my other kids this happy," said Donsha Franklin, the teen's mother. "It makes me feel a little happy. I'm really appreciating everything,Christmas in the Wards has helped families across the city for more than 23 years. Aldermen come from throughout the city to give thousands of gifts to underserved families.