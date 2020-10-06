City officials announce opening of new affordable housing complex in Englewood on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara will join Alderman Stephanie Coleman and Volunteers of America Illinois Tuesday for a ribbon cutting of a complex that will create 36 new affordable two-bedroom apartments in on the South Side.
The new development called Hope Manor Village, will be created across 16 vacant lots in the 5900 and 6000 blocks of South Green Street and the 5900 and 6100 blocks of South Peoria Street in Englewood.
Tuesday's ceremony will commemorate the opening of two of the apartment buildings. The other buildings are currently in various stages of construction and expected to be completed by early 2021.
The complex will target the six blocks surrounding the Hope Manor II campus, which opened in 2014 at 60th & Halsted, and will further stabilize the neighborhood by replacing vacant parcels of land with investments in housing.
The estimated $15 million project is expected to create over 100 construction jobs.
The 16 vacant lots were City-owned parcels that were sold to VOA Illinois for $1 each.
Last week, Mayor Lightfoot celebrated the opening of 4400 Grove, a new apartment/business complex in Bronzeville. The complex was built through the INVEST South/West program.
