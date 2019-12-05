City reminds Chicago residents of winter season services, resources during cold weather

During extreme weather, a network of facilities will be utilized as warming centers, including six Chicago Public Library branches and various Chicago Park District facilities.
On evenings, weekends or holidays, city-operated facilities, such as police stations, can also serve as warming centers if they are needed.
Also, don’t forget that ALL @Chicago_Police Stations are warming centers, open to anyone in need of a warm place to get out from the cold. Contact 311 for assistance finding a warming center or to arrange a well being check. Dial 911 for emergencies.— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 26, 2019
Residents are also reminded that Chicago's annual winter overnight parking ban is currently in effect. The ban, which began this past Sunday, will be enforced through April 1, 2020 between the 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily, regardless of snow.
Several departments will also provide residents with tips to stay safe and healthy during inclement weather, how to avoid accidents, and where to find support during health and other emergencies during the winter season.
The Office of Emergency Management (OEMC), Department of Streets and Sanitations (DSS) and other city departments and sister agencies area all working together to provide these resources to residents.
For more information, residents are encouraged to visit www.chicago.gov/oemc.