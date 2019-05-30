Community & Events

City to dedicate rainbow crosswalks in Boystown ahead of Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pride Month starts this weekend and Thursday there will be a colorful celebration in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood.

Aldermen Tom Tunney and James Cappleman will dedicate rainbow crosswalks in Boystown in honor of the LGBTQ community.

The crosswalks run for about a mile along Halsted Street from Melrose Street to Bradley Place. Also Thursday, the neighborhood will celebrate Boystown's Landmark Designation status by the city.

The city's 50th Annual Pride Parade is on Sunday June 30. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be the honorary grand marshal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolakeviewpridelgbtqlgbtq pride
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Cubs game in Houston
Cubs' Almora visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit
2 charged in murder of woman holding daughter, 1, on West Side
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
Woman sexually abused in Lincoln Park, police say
Chicago sees record rainfall in May
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
Show More
Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis whereabouts
Illinois marijuana legalization bill passes Senate
Leasing agent stabs resident to death at apartment complex: deputies
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
More TOP STORIES News