Coat giveaway helps thousands of Chicago Public Schools students keep warm this winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 10,000 Chicago Public Schools students will stay warm this winter thanks to a big coat giveaway.

Volunteers on Monday helped kids find the perfect fit at Nash Elementary School on the city's West Side.

It's the 10th year that Wells Fargo has teamed up with Operation Warm for the annual event.

The nonprofit said it aims to provide warmth, confidence and hope to children in need through the gift of brand new coats.

For more information about Operation Warm, click here: https://www.operationwarm.org/.
