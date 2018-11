The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation hosted its inaugural Valor Awards dinner on Thursday.The fundraiser was held at the McCormick Place West Skyline Ballroom.Miles Berger was honored with the Golden Vest Award and Commander Paul Bauer posthumously received the Valor Award. Attendees were entertained by Dennis DeYoung of Styx.Since 2007, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has provided $9.8 million worth of assistance to Chicago police families in need.