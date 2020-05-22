veteran

Lake County celebrates World War II veteran Charles Kelley's 103rd birthday

By
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The line of vehicles seemed endless, which may be appropriate for a man who has cheated death several times in his storied military career.

It was Charles Kelley' s 103rd birthday Thursday.

The Lake County community celebrated just about the only way they can in this pandemic age, with a drive-by salute.

"It's quite a surprise, but I'm so happy," Kelley said.

Hislife story is the stuff of legend around Lake County, and word of the drive-by spread quickly. Everyone wanted to get involved with the celebration.

"Huge inspiration to all of us and we were all honored to take part and work on this," said Andrew Tangan, with the Veterans Assistance Commission.

Lake County is a patriotic community with a large population of veterans, and citizens grateful for their sacrifices.

Allen Lynch served in the army and was awarded the Medal of Honor.

"This is our Memorial Day parade right here. This is what America is all about," said Lynch.

The parade included plenty of emergency vehicles and motorcycles, but no marching bands or floats- except one with a big birthday cake driven by Julie Gonka.

"A Pearl Harbor survivor, Memorial Day ...103 years old. It gives me chills. It's just amazing. I want to celebrate this man," said Gonka.

Kelly not only survived Pearl Harbor, but also later the battle of Guadalcanal, where his ship was sunk by a torpedo and he clung to a life raft for three days in the ocean before being rescued.

"I was lucky. I just started hallucinating, but eventually they came in a boat and picked me up," said Kelley.

After leaving Kelley's home the parade also drove by the homes of two other World War II veterans who live down the street, making a truly memorable Memorial Day weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslake countyparadebirthdayworld war iimemorial dayveteran
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERAN
This restaurant is now a drive-thru
WWII POW shares lessons that apply to COVID-19 pandemic
Dying COVID-19 patient sings last words to family
Retired CPD officer, WWII veteran dies from COVID-19 at 97
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says
Nurse leaves home, joins fight in epicenter of an outbreak
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Strategies to nail any at-home interview
Thousands of citations issued to Chicago businesses violating stay-at-home order
Some communities where essential workers live hit hard by COVID-19 infections, deaths
Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29: mayor
Show More
Alleged child pornographer targeted over 100 boys on gaming site, DA says
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Pedestrian killed in Wheeling crash ID'd as Chicago man
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News