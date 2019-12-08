Community & Events

Cool off with 'Curling and Cocktails' at The Gwen Hotel on Michigan Avenue

By ABC7 Web Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- When you think of winter sports, hockey, skiing, snowboarding and ice skating are typically the first ones that to come to mind.

Now there's a spot in Chicago where you can practice a new skill: curling.

The Gwen Hotel will be hosting "Curling and Cocktails" events all winter long.

The World Curling Federation describes curling as "a team sport, played on ice, where two teams take it in turns to slide stones made of granite towards a target - known as a House."

However, the curling rink at The Gwen Hotel is not made of ice and uses smaller stones than what is used in normal play. Robert Groves from The Gwen Hotel talked to ABC7 about guests can expect at the curling events.

Event Details: Curling at the Gwen

Date: Open Daily

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Price: $25 per person

For more information or to plan ahead for a group event visit- thegwenchicago.com.
