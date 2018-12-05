It's a Chicago broadcasting tradition, Countdown 2019 on ABC7 Chicago. The city's longest-running local New Year's Eve show, will once again ring in the New Year on Monday, December 31 after ''Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.''Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies are back as masters of ceremonies, along with Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Terrell Brown, Cheryl Scott and Liz Nagy, broadcasting LIVE from the Chicago area's best parties.The broadcast starts at 11:08 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago.If you want to hang out at one of the broadcast locations here's how:Hosts: Mark Giangreco & Janet DaviesHilton Chicago / Oak Brook Hills Resort is bringing back TIMELESS for NYE for an encore over the top experience. Direct from Las Vegas "The Rat Back is Back" celebrates Sinatra Style in the suburbs. Join Frank, Sammy, Dino and their 15-piece Big Band for a night to remember.Where: Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center3500 Midwest RoadOak Brook, IL 60523Time: 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.Telephone: 630.850.5555Hosts: Val Warner & Ryan ChiaveriniJoin Windy City LIVE hosts Val Warner & Ryan Chiaverini as they ring in 2019 by Lake Michigan. Chicago Sport & Social Club presents NYE on the Lake with performances by DJ Flipside, a Champagne Chandelier, aerialist performances & Balloon Drop. The event also features a 5 hour premium open bar and up-scale appetizers.Where: Theater on the Lake2401 N. Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60614Time: 8:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.Hosts: Cheryl Scott & Terrell BrownJoin the Prvit Echelon Team with ABC 7's Cheryl Scott & Terrell Brown as we ring in the new year at the glamorous and historic Lyric Opera House in downtown Chicago! Built in 1929 with intrinsic Art Deco flair, the Civic Opera House is celebrated as one of Chicago's architectural crown jewels building on the spirit of the venue, the event curates a hip Phantom of the Opera theme. Also included, premium open bar, Champagne toast at midnight, photo booth with performances by Sean mac & Kid Clay.Where: Lyric Opera20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606Time: 9:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.